Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.14% at 29,683.37
Asian equities climb towards the end of the weekThe Topix is also seen up 0.1% as stocks in Asia are buoyed by the gains in Wall Street overnight, though the gains in Japan are relatively mild. Elsewhere, China's record GDP data, though failing to impress, is enough to keep sentiment buoyed as well.
Both the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indices are up 0.9% currently.
Elsewhere, US futures are pulling back a little after the gains yesterday amid some stabilisation in Treasury yields. S&P 500 futures are seen down 0.1%.