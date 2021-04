Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.14% at 29,683.37

Asian equities climb towards the end of the week





Both the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indices are up 0.9% currently.







Elsewhere, US futures are pulling back a little after the gains yesterday amid some stabilisation in Treasury yields. S&P 500 futures are seen down 0.1%.

The Topix is also seen up 0.1% as stocks in Asia are buoyed by the gains in Wall Street overnight, though the gains in Japan are relatively mild. Elsewhere, China's record GDP data , though failing to impress, is enough to keep sentiment buoyed as well.