Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.15% at 23,124.95

A mixed session for Asian equities









That is helping the likes of the Nikkei and Hang Seng to post mild gains with the latter now up by about 0.2%. But Chinese stocks are still struggling a little with the Shanghai Composite down by 0.4% going into the final hour of trading.







Despite that, the overall risk mood remains slightly more positive and that is weighing on the dollar to kick start the session with the aussie and kiwi pulling ahead for now. AUD/USD is back up just above 0.7000 with the dollar down near session lows at the moment.

The Nikkei is closing mildly higher and the good news for risk is that it is off earlier lows, as US futures look poised on the new day following a bit of a breather yesterday.