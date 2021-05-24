Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.17% at 28,364.61

A mixed session for Asian equities

Japanese stocks were much robust earlier but have trimmed gains towards the latter stages, though holding to slight gains in the end. The Topix closes up by 0.4% at 1,913.04 while elsewhere, the Hang Seng is down 0.4% and Shanghai Composite up 0.2%.





It is all quiet in the market so far with little to work with to start the new week. Inflation remains the key issue but there isn't going to be much clarity on that or a while.

Looking over to US futures, S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.1%, and Dow futures up 0.3% so that is helping to keep a steadier mood for now.



