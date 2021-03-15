Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.17% at 29,766.97

A bit of a mixed mood in Asia





Japanese and Hong Kong stocks were more tepid in general, with the selloff in China causing for a bit of a messy Monday for Asian equities.





The Nikkei ends the day slightly higher while the Hang Seng has turned slightly lower, down by 0.1%. Meanwhile, the selloff in China continues with the Shanghai Composite down 1.5% and the CSI 300 index down by 2.7% ahead of the closing stages.





Tech in particular is feeling the pinch, with the ChiNext down by 4.5%. In Hong Kong, Tencent is leading declines while Nasdaq futures have also dipped a little - down by 0.2%.





US futures are more tepid in general and that is presenting for some mixed and cautious tones ahead of European trading. All eyes will stay on bonds again this week.