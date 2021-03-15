Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.17% at 29,766.97

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A bit of a mixed mood in Asia

Nikkei 15-03
Japanese and Hong Kong stocks were more tepid in general, with the selloff in China causing for a bit of a messy Monday for Asian equities.

The Nikkei ends the day slightly higher while the Hang Seng has turned slightly lower, down by 0.1%. Meanwhile, the selloff in China continues with the Shanghai Composite down 1.5% and the CSI 300 index down by 2.7% ahead of the closing stages.

Tech in particular is feeling the pinch, with the ChiNext down by 4.5%. In Hong Kong, Tencent is leading declines while Nasdaq futures have also dipped a little - down by 0.2%.

US futures are more tepid in general and that is presenting for some mixed and cautious tones ahead of European trading. All eyes will stay on bonds again this week.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose