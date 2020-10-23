Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.18% at 23,516.59

A mixed session for Asian stocks





A slight gain for the Nikkei belies the more mixed and tepid sentiment in Asia, with the Hang Seng seen up by 0.3% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.8% near the lows now after turning red following the lunch break earlier.





US futures are keeping closer to flat levels as the presidential debate failed to stir up any major drama ahead of the election. 10 more days to go.





Stimulus talks are still the main topic but as hopes of a pre-election deal fade, the market may very well turn its attention to how things may look like based on the election odds instead. That will be a key consideration as we count down the days.





In the meantime, we can expect more political theater from Washington but just be mindful that market participants can still be jumpy on any headline risks.



