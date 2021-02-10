Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.19% at 29,562.93

Asian equities keep up the advance on the week





The Nikkei posted slight gains after a mostly lackadaisical session, though the Hang Seng is up 1.6% and the Shanghai Composite is up by 1.1% on the day.





The rally in Wall Street met a bit of a pause yesterday but risk sentiment remains somewhat buoyed with S&P 500 futures keeping ~0.4% higher so far today.





As things stand, the Nikkei looks set to eventually breach 30,000 and that argument is bolstered by the continued ETF purchases by the BOJ - despite policymakers coming out to defend that they have "nothing" to do with the jump in stock prices.