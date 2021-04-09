Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.20% at 29,768.06

A mixed session in Asia once again

The Nikkei closes at the lows for the day as sentiment suffers a bit of a dent towards the closing stages, with US futures also tracking lower now ahead of European trading. On the week, the Nikkei itself is little changed - down 0.3%.





Elsewhere in the region, both the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are down 1.1% despite more upbeat China price data earlier in the day.





S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures have pared the slight gains from earlier as Treasury yields track a little higher. That is seeing risk sentiment keep more tepid and flattish as we look towards the session ahead.





In FX, the dollar is keeping firmer across the board as such.