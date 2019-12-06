Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.23% at 23,354.40

Asian equities wrap up the week on more steady footing









The Hang Seng is up by 0.7% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.1% currently. The overall risk mood looks more balanced with US futures keeping steady and bond yields also holding more flat as we begin the session.





The slightly more positive mood in Wall St is lending to mild gains among Asian stocks today as the risk mood stays more hopeful amid some stall in US-China trade talks.