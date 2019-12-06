Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.23% at 23,354.40
Asian equities wrap up the week on more steady footing
The slightly more positive mood in Wall St is lending to mild gains among Asian stocks today as the risk mood stays more hopeful amid some stall in US-China trade talks.
The Hang Seng is up by 0.7% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.1% currently. The overall risk mood looks more balanced with US futures keeping steady and bond yields also holding more flat as we begin the session.
As such, USD/JPY remains little changed at 108.74 despite news that China looks to be trying to step up efforts to deliver on purchasing US farm products - though the story can be viewed at from two different angles in my view.