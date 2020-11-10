Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.26% at 24,905.59

The Nikkei ends the day with gains but well off earlier highs





The optimism from overnight trading is petering out, with US futures also settling lower ahead of European trading after the cash market closed higher but at the lows yesterday.





The market went into overdrive after the Pfizer vaccine news, with gains also exacerbated by election euphoria and FOMO plays.





The Hang Seng is up by 0.3% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.5%, both also trading near the lows for the day ahead of the closing stages.





S&P 500 futures are down 0.6% while Nasdaq futures are also down 0.7% for now.





Elsewhere, the dollar is keeping more mixed with USD/JPY easing back towards 105.00 after the solid gains yesterday alongside the shove higher in Treasury yields.