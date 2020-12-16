Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.26% at 26,757.40

Asian equities keep higher on the day

Japanese stocks close near the lows but maintained its advance alongside equities in the region, as sentiment stays bolstered by US stimulus hopes among other things.

After the monstrous November rally, the Nikkei appears to be taking a breather and consolidating at the highs for the year currently.

The Hang Seng is up 0.9% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.2% going into the closing stages of the day. S&P 500 futures are more flat so far ahead of European trading.

In the currencies space, the dollar is mostly little changed across the board and trading more mixed for the time being. USD/JPY is keeping lower though, around 103.50 and nears the early November lows around 103.35.

