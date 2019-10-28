Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.30% at 22,867.27

The Nikkei is closing in on the 23,000 mark









The more buoyant mood in Wall St at the end of last week is helping with that as sentiment around the region is also buoyed. The Hang Seng is up by 1.0% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.7% at the moment.







That said, the overall risk mood in markets is more composed with US and European futures only pointing to mild gains for the time being. USD/JPY rests at 108.72 as a result, trading within a 12 pips range to kick start the week.

Japanese stocks pick up where they left off last week as they push higher today. The Nikkei continues to trade at over one-year highs and is now just shy of the 23,000 level.