Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.31% at 28,635.21

Asian equities mostly little changed on the day





A slight advance for Japanese stocks on the day but nothing that really stands out all too much. The market is keeping more sideways trading in general as we wait on the Fed.





The Hang Seng is up 0.3% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.1%. S&P 500 futures are seen down 3 points or 0.1%, not reflecting much change either so far.





For the Nikkei, investors can also take heart in the fact that the BOJ continues to pledge their commitment to ETF purchases despite trading at its highest levels in three decades.



