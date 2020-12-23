Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.33% at 26,524.79

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A slight bounce for the Nikkei as the November gains consolidate further

Nikkei 23-12
Asian equities are faring better on the new day, with the Hang Seng seen up 0.5% and the Shanghai Composite up 0.3% going into the closing stages as well.

Of note, equities are off earlier lows in the session with S&P 500 futures also seen down just 0.1% now as we look towards European morning trade.

For the Nikkei, price action is pretty much consolidating into the year-end following the November gains and that should stay the course as we approach the holidays.

