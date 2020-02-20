Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.34% at 23,479.15
Asian equities a little torn amid coronavirus concerns
For the case of the Japanese stocks, it could have been much better as early gains were wiped out but the Nikkei still held on to post gains.
China continuing with stimulus measures is helping to some extent, with mainland Chinese stocks surging on the day. The Shanghai Composite is up by 1.3% currently as we look towards the closing stages of the day.
But investors are finding it tough to be overly cheerful even as the reported coronavirus cases in China is starting to see a slowdown - but it could largely be owing to another methodology change once again. The Hang Seng index is currently down by 0.4%.
Nonetheless, the market can still take heart from Wall Street's unerring ability to rally after US stocks hit yet another fresh all-time high in overnight trading. So, we'll see if that will once again be the case in trading later today.
For now, USD/JPY is keeping more steady on the day at 111.39 currently while gold is still seen flirting with a firm break above $1,611 over the past two sessions.