Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.34% at 23,479.15

Asian equities a little torn amid coronavirus concerns





For the case of the Japanese stocks, it could have been much better as early gains were wiped out but the Nikkei still held on to post gains.









But investors are finding it tough to be overly cheerful even as the reported coronavirus cases in China is starting to see a slowdown - but it could largely be owing to another methodology change once again. The Hang Seng index is currently down by 0.4%.





Nonetheless, the market can still take heart from Wall Street's unerring ability to rally after US stocks hit yet another fresh all-time high in overnight trading. So, we'll see if that will once again be the case in trading later today.







ForexLive

For now, USD/JPY is keeping more steady on the day at 111.39 currently while gold is still seen flirting with a firm break above $1,611 over the past two sessions.