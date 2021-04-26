Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.36% at 29,126.23

A mixed session in Asia trading

Japanese stocks are faring better with the Topix also closing up 0.4% but Chinese equities are suffering a late knock, with the Hang Seng down 0.3% while the Shanghai Composite is dragged down by 0.6% to session lows currently.





After the gains on Friday, US futures are now looking more tepid as risk sentiment holds up ahead of European morning trade. It is going to be a big week ahead so expect plenty of action in the days ahead as the market adjusts and reacts to headline risks.