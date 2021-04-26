Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.36% at 29,126.23

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A mixed session in Asia trading

Japanese stocks are faring better with the Topix also closing up 0.4% but Chinese equities are suffering a late knock, with the Hang Seng down 0.3% while the Shanghai Composite is dragged down by 0.6% to session lows currently.

After the gains on Friday, US futures are now looking more tepid as risk sentiment holds up ahead of European morning trade. It is going to be a big week ahead so expect plenty of action in the days ahead as the market adjusts and reacts to headline risks.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose