Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.40% at 26,644.71

A solid end to the week for Japanese stocks





Asian equities are keeping more mixed on the session as investors are left to their own devices amid the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. The Nikkei is still the standout performer as it continues the stellar November run so far.





Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is flat and the Shanghai Composite is up 0.3%.





S&P 500 futures were lower initially but are keeping closer to flat levels now, though I'd be mindful of looking too much into this amid thinner liquidity conditions today.





Again, just be mindful that US markets will observe a half-day of trading later.