Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.40% at 29,505.93

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The Nikkei extends its run higher to start the week

Nikkei 09-02
After a more tepid start, Japanese stocks are finishing the day on a stronger note with Asian equities taking heart from record closes in Wall Street once again.

The Hang Seng is up 0.4% while the Shanghai Composite is up 1.6%. US futures though, are keeping flatter and little changed as we look towards European trading.

Meanwhile, the selloff in the bond market is meeting a pause as yields slump a little on the day. 10-year Treasury yields are down 1.5 bps to 1.155%.

In the currencies space, the dollar is being pressured across the board as there are questions surrounding the appetite of the short dollar squeeze at the moment.

