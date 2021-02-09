Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.40% at 29,505.93

The Nikkei extends its run higher to start the week





After a more tepid start, Japanese stocks are finishing the day on a stronger note with Asian equities taking heart from record closes in Wall Street once again.





The Hang Seng is up 0.4% while the Shanghai Composite is up 1.6%. US futures though, are keeping flatter and little changed as we look towards European trading.





Meanwhile, the selloff in the bond market is meeting a pause as yields slump a little on the day. 10-year Treasury yields are down 1.5 bps to 1.155%.



