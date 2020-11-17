Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.42% at 26,014.62

The Nikkei closes above 26,000 for the first time since 1991





Asian equities are a little more mixed today as the early enthusiasm following gains from Wall Street yesterday is fading a touch into the closing stages.





But Japanese stocks continue to remain more buoyed on the technical break since the beginning of the month with the Nikkei closing higher yet again.





Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is down 0.1% and the Shanghai Composite is down 0.5% as gains fizzled with US futures also keeping lower ahead of European trading.



