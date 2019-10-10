Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.45% at 21,551.98

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Asian equities turn back to stay higher amid risk flip flop

Nikkei 10-10
Amid the initial negative news, equities in the region fell sharply before posting a solid recovery late on - much like other risk assets - as we continue to brace ourselves for US-China trade talks in Washington.

The Hang Seng is up by 0.4% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.6% currently. However, I would argue that overall risk sentiment remains more cautious for the time being with markets keeping some hope for a partial trade deal to be struck.

USD/JPY continues to stay near flat levels at 107.48 currently as markets settle down after a frantic start to the day earlier.
ForexLive

