Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.47% at 23,850.57

The Nikkei closes the week on a strong note, following Wall St gains











US futures are also slightly higher and that is allowing the risk mood to keep more steady as we begin the European morning. Geopolitical tensions have more or less taken a back seat already so the focus in trading today will turn towards US jobs data.

USD/JPY is holding near its highs for the day at 109.57 but the trading range remains relatively narrow still - less than 15 pips.





Japanese stocks are boosted by sentiment in US stocks from overnight trading, as the Nikkei wraps up the week with another day of solid gains. Asian equities are generally trading higher although Chinese stocks are a bit more tepid so far today.