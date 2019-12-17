Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.47% at 24,066.12

Asian equities cheer on the good mood from Wall St









European equities and Wall St had a good session yesterday and that positivity is spilling over to Asian trading today. The Hang Seng is up by 1.3% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 1.5% going into the closing stages of the day.







That said, the overall risk mood is more balanced to start European trading with US futures and bond yields keeping more flat at the moment. As such, USD/JPY is also little changed on the day at 109.57 after a bit of a run higher in overnight trading.

Japanese stocks end the day higher as trade optimism and a somewhat more positive global outlook for next year is helping to underpin the risk mood since overnight trading.