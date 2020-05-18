Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.48% at 20,133.73

A decent start to the week for Asian equities









The Hang Seng is up by 0.4% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.6% currently. That said, Indian equities are having a rough time, down by over 3%, as the government stimulus to deal with the virus fallout is seen to be not enough amid a further lockdown extension.





Meanwhile, US futures are trading up by over 1% and that is helping to keep the risk mood a little more buoyant to start the European morning.







See here for global coronavirus case data

USD/JPY is a tad higher at 107.17 with the aussie and kiwi keeping mild gains - though off the highs earlier - to start the session.

The risk mood is slightly buoyed, as investors can take heart - if you really want to look at it that way - from weekend remarks by Fed chair Powell that the central bank will still continue to do whatever is necessary to ensure a steadier path towards an economic recovery.