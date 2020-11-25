Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.50% at 26,296.86

Asian equities mostly higher on the day





Japanese stocks are extending their good run of form after returning from the long weekend yesterday, though the gains today have eased going into the closing stages.





The Hang Seng is up 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.7%, with Asian equities in general keeping a little higher but well off the highs from earlier in the day.





This comes as we see S&P 500 futures pare gains to fall to flat levels currently. That said, the record close in the cash market above 3,600 yesterday still alludes to risk buyers keeping more control for the time being.