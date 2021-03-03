Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.51% at 29,559.10

Asian equities keep higher today





The push and pull in risk sentiment continues on the week with equities faring better today after a more subdued session yesterday. The Hang Seng is up 2.0% while the Shanghai Composite is up 1.7% going into the closing stages.





The mood is helped by a slight recovery in US futures following yesterday's slump, where S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% and Nasdaq futures being up 0.7% at the moment.

In the major currencies space, things are still looking quiet with little change observed across the board. EUR/USD is holding around 1.2085-90 after the rebound from 1.2000 yesterday, with buyers also defending the 100-day moving average.



