Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.52% at 29,921.09

A decent day for Asian equities as risk sentiment holds up





Chinese equities are recovering slightly after the selloff yesterday and that is helping with the mood in Asia as risk sentiment keeps firmer to start the new week.





Both the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are up 0.5% on the day with US futures also reflecting calmer tones for the most part. S&P 500 futures are flat with Nasdaq futures up by 0.4%, though Dow futures are down slightly by 0.1%.





Elsewhere, Treasuries are also keeping calmer with 10-year yields down 1.5 bps to 1.59%. But all eyes stay on the FOMC meeting tomorrow for further clues this week.