Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.68% at 25,520.88

No stopping the run in the Nikkei so far





They say that the trend is your friend and the Nikkei is proving that to be the case as Japanese stocks continue to climb upon a break to its highest levels since 1991 this week.





However, that belies the mood elsewhere with AxJ equities showing signs of exhaustion as the Hang Seng is down 0.3% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.2%.





Meanwhile, US futures are also seen lower with S&P 500 futures down 0.5% with Nasdaq futures seen a little lower by 0.2% as we look towards European trading.





The market feels like it is still trying to figure out whether we are in need for a deeper correction after the manic start to the week or if this is all just a short breather. But either way, there is some element of push and pull taking place for now.