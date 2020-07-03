Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.72% at 22,306.48

A more positive end to the week for Asian equities









The Hang Seng is up 0.8% while the Shanghai Composite is up 1.1% currently.





That said, the overall risk mood remains more tepid and flat going into European trading with a holiday in the US tempering with any real conviction in the market right now.





Major currencies are not doing much and are trading within narrow ranges still as we look to get things going in the session ahead.



