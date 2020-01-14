Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.73% at 24,025.17

Japanese stocks stay upbeat following overnight gains in Wall St











ForexLive

That said, the overall risk mood remains more steady with US futures and bond yields staying near flat levels as we begin European trading. USD/JPY is also keeping more upbeat around 110.08 as price looks to keep above the 110.00 handle in trading today.

A bit of a mixed bag in Asian trading today as the Nikkei ends the session higher while the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indices are mildly weaker currently. This is despite some decent trade figures from China - imports especially - and record highs in Wall St overnight.