Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.73% at 24,025.17

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Japanese stocks stay upbeat following overnight gains in Wall St

Nikkei 14-01
A bit of a mixed bag in Asian trading today as the Nikkei ends the session higher while the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indices are mildly weaker currently. This is despite some decent trade figures from China - imports especially - and record highs in Wall St overnight.

That said, the overall risk mood remains more steady with US futures and bond yields staying near flat levels as we begin European trading. USD/JPY is also keeping more upbeat around 110.08 as price looks to keep above the 110.00 handle in trading today.
ForexLive

