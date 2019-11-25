Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.78% at 23,292.81
Asian equities boosted by trade optimism to start the week
The Nikkei posts solid gains and it's the same story across the board for Asian indices as trade headlines offer some renewed optimism for a US-China "Phase One" deal.
The Hang Seng is up by 1.7% but the gains also come after a landslide victory for HK pro-democracy candidates in district council elections. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.6% on the day currently.
The overall risk mood is more buoyant to start the week with USD/JPY at a session high of 108.87 currently alongside decent gains in US futures. Treasury yields are also faring better with 10-year yields up by ~1 bps to 1.78% at the moment.