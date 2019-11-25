Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.78% at 23,292.81

Asian equities boosted by trade optimism to start the week









The Hang Seng is up by 1.7% but the gains also come after a landslide victory for HK pro-democracy candidates in district council elections. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.6% on the day currently.





The overall risk mood is more buoyant to start the week with USD/JPY at a session high of 108.87 currently alongside decent gains in US futures. Treasury yields are also faring better with 10-year yields up by ~1 bps to 1.78% at the moment.

The Nikkei posts solid gains and it's the same story across the board for Asian indices as trade headlines offer some renewed optimism for a US-China "Phase One" deal.