Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.82% at 28,756.86

A solid day for Asian equities in general once again





The Nikkei bounces back today, following the better mood in Wall Street where we saw record closes for the major indices in the US. That is being followed up with gains in futures today as well with S&P 500 futures up 0.3% and Nasdaq futures up 0.6%.





The Hang Seng is up 0.1% after trimming earlier gains while the Shanghai Composite is sitting 1.2% higher on the session so far going into the closing stages.





The dollar is still being pressured on the back of the more positive risk mood as it lingers near the lows for the day. GBP/USD is taking another look at 1.3700 while AUD/USD is keeping higher at 0.7775 near some minor resistance at 0.7780-90.





Elsewhere, precious metals are also gradually gathering steam once again with silver briefly breaching the $26 mark earlier - the first time in nearly 2 weeks.