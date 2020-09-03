Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.94% at 23,465.53

A bit of a mixed session for Asian equities





Japanese stocks end the day higher but gains petered out towards the end with US futures slipping a little in the closing stages in Asia. E-minis are down a little by ~0.3% currently, following record gains in Wall Street once again yesterday.





Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is down by 0.7% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.5% with the latest round of US-China tensions adding to some pessimism on the day.

In the currencies space, the main story is still the pullback in the dollar as the greenback keeps firmer going into European trading. EUR/USD is down to fresh one-week lows around 1.1800 as the ECB begins jawboning the currency ahead of next week's meeting.



