Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.97% at 28,362.17

A positive day for Asian equities





Broader market sentiment is continuing to exude more calm as the retail trading frenzy starts to show signs of settling down, with the VIX receding as well.





The Hang Seng is up 1.5% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.6% on the day, with S&P 500 futures seen up by 0.5% as we look towards European trading.





The mood is pinning the dollar slightly on the softer side but nothing that stands out too much for the time being. NZD/USD is up 0.3% as buyers push above its 100-hour moving average @ 0.7173 and look towards its 200-hour moving average @ 0.7188.