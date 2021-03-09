Nikkei 225 closes higher by 0.99% at 29,027.94

Asian equities rebound on reported China intervention





The Nikkei fell early on but recovered as broader sentiment in Asia was bolstered by reported intervention by Chinese authorities in propping up the market.





The Hang Seng turned losses into gains of over 1% now while the Shanghai Composite is well off earlier lows but is still seen down a little by 0.5%.





Treasury yields are holding a little lower on the day while US futures are keeping higher. That points to a slightly more positive risk mood ahead of Europe.





Elsewhere, the dollar is keeping steadier as it trades more mixed across the board but USD/JPY is keeping buoyed on a break above 109.00 today.