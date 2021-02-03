Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.00% at 28,646.50

Asian equities keep higher, following overnight gains from Wall Street





Investors are taking heart that we might get a bigger revision to Biden's spending bill as the risk mood continues to improve as volatility abates with the retail trading frenzy also dying down for the time being.





The Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are both down 0.1% but have clawed back earlier losses to keep flatter towards the closing stages now.





Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are up 0.5% and Nasdaq futures are up 0.7%.





Major currencies are generally little changed so far, with the kiwi leading gains in a push above 0.7200 once again for NZD/USD after better Q4 unemployment data





Adding to that is the continued break lower in AUD/NZD - now below 1.0600 and taking a crack below its 100-week moving average @ 1.0593 in the process.