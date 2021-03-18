Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.01% at 30,216.75

A positive day for Asian equities, tracking US gains overnight





Risk sentiment is holding up ahead of European trading, with Asian stocks exuding a further sense of optimism after the more dovish Fed yesterday.





That said, the Nikkei has more or less halved its gains from earlier after a report suggesting the BOJ will expand its JGB yields target band from 0.20% to 0.25%. That will keep Japanese assets in a tricky spot going into BOJ meeting and review update tomorrow.





Meanwhile, the Hang Seng is up 1.6% and the Shanghai Composite is up 0.3% currently.





Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures are flat while Dow futures are up 0.2%, all having trimmed earlier gains as the market weighs up the potential for further steepening in Treasury yields post-Fed.



