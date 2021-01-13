Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.04% at 28,456.59

Asian equities mixed on the session





Japanese stocks continue to climb further, following the more positive mood in Wall Street yesterday but Chinese equities are keeping more subdued so far.





The Hang Seng is down 0.2% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.5% on the day.





Elsewhere, US futures are up 0.1% while 10-year Treasury yields are down 1 bps to 1.119% as we look towards European morning trade.





In general, the market is still balancing the virus situation, vaccine optimism, and Fed taper expectations so far on the week. On the latter, we'll be hearing from Brainard and Clarida today before Powell speaks tomorrow, so look out for that.