Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.05% at 21,988.29

Asian stocks are buoyed by trade optimism and the ECB decision yesterday











The Hang Seng is also up by 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.7% currently. In the currencies space, movement is more modest as USD/JPY trades flatter just above the 108.00 handle to start the European session.

Japanese stocks end the day at their best level in over four months as the good week for Asian equities end with a bang. Continued optimism between US and China as well as the ECB cutting rates yesterday are proving to be enough to keep the party going.