Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.14% at 28,729.88

A reprieve for Japanese stocks today









The rebound in Chinese equities amid reports of state buying is also helping the risk mood, with the Shanghai Composite paring early losses to keep closer to flat levels now. The index is down 0.1%, similarly for the Hang Seng ahead of the closing stages.





Elsewhere, dollar strength has also abated somewhat but it just looks like the market is taking a bit of a breather after the push in the past two days.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

US equities failed to find much reprieve late yesterday but futures are looking calmer for now, with S&P 500 futures, Nasdaq futures, and Dow futures all up 0.2%.