Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.28% at 30,467.75

A late dent but it doesn't derail the rally in Japanese stocks





The Nikkei could've had an even better day if not for some late meddling by US-China relations that tempered with the risk mood slightly.





As much as that has hit risk assets a little and given the dollar and yen a lift, it is striking at a time of thinner liquidity so we'll see if that has the potential to really threaten more serious tensions in US-China relations.





Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are up 0.5% ahead of European trading.





AUD/USD has pared gains from 0.7800 to 0.7780, though it is also running into resistance from the year's highs at around 0.7800-20. Meanwhile, USD/JPY is seeing its earlier advance pull back a little from 105.63 to 105.50 currently.