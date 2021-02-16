Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.28% at 30,467.75

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A late dent but it doesn't derail the rally in Japanese stocks

Nikkei 16-02
The Nikkei could've had an even better day if not for some late meddling by US-China relations that tempered with the risk mood slightly.

As much as that has hit risk assets a little and given the dollar and yen a lift, it is striking at a time of thinner liquidity so we'll see if that has the potential to really threaten more serious tensions in US-China relations.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are up 0.5% ahead of European trading.

AUD/USD has pared gains from 0.7800 to 0.7780, though it is also running into resistance from the year's highs at around 0.7800-20. Meanwhile, USD/JPY is seeing its earlier advance pull back a little from 105.63 to 105.50 currently.

