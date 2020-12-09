Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.33% at 26,817.94

Japanese stocks rebound after slower start to the new week





Asian equities are higher for the most part, with the risk mood seeing a more positive tilt ahead of European trading today. US stimulus hopes helped to feed some optimism into the market but even as that was quashed , it didn't dent sentiment on the day.

The Hang Seng is up 0.9% while the Shanghai Composite is bucking the trend and trading down by 0.6% going into the closing stages.





Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are up by 0.2% and 10-year Treasury yields are up 1.7 bps to 0.934% as we look towards the session ahead.





In the major currencies space, the dollar and yen are the weaker performers with the aussie and kiwi leading gains with AUD/USD near 0.7450 currently.



