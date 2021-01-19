Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.39% at 28,633.46

Asian equities surge higher on the day





Stocks are kicking things off on a strong note to start the new day as turnaround Tuesday beckons, with the return of Wall Street anticipated. Asian equities surged with China being the only major red mark on the report card.





The Hang Seng is up 2.1% and the Kospi is up 2.5%, while the Shanghai Composite is seen slumping by 0.9% after advancing yesterday on the Q4 China GDP report





The risk mood is tilted to being more positive as we see a risk-on push in the market to kick start the new day (and one can argue, the actual start to the week).





S&P 500 futures are up by 0.6% and 10-year Treasury yields are up by 2.2 bps to 1.106%, pinning the dollar and yen weaker ahead of European trading.