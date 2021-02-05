Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.54% at 28,779.19

A solid end to the week for the Nikkei





Asian equities are higher on the day, following up from the more positive mood in Wall Street yesterday which saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq post record closes.





On the week itself, the Nikkei has gained by 4% as risk appetite improves.





Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up 0.9% and the Shanghai Composite is up 0.7% as we look towards the closing stages today. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3%.





In FX, major currencies are little changed in general as the market continues to mull the recent dollar strength ahead of the non-farm payrolls report later today.