Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.54% at 28,779.19

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A solid end to the week for the Nikkei

Nikkei 05-02
Asian equities are higher on the day, following up from the more positive mood in Wall Street yesterday which saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq post record closes.

On the week itself, the Nikkei has gained by 4% as risk appetite improves.

Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up 0.9% and the Shanghai Composite is up 0.7% as we look towards the closing stages today. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3%.

In FX, major currencies are little changed in general as the market continues to mull the recent dollar strength ahead of the non-farm payrolls report later today.

