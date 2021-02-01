Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.55% at 28,091.05

Asian equities switch higher in trading today





The focus of the retail trading frenzy is turning towards silver to start the new week and that is taking some of the sting out of broader market sentiment as stocks recover.





Asian equities are faring better with US futures clawing its way higher from losses earlier. The Hang Seng is up 2.4% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.5%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are seen up 0.5% after having been down by 1% during the early stages.





Major currencies remain little changed in general, with the dollar mildly softer while silver is holding gains of over 5% at around $28.50 after having closed near $27 last week.