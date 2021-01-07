Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.60% at 27,490.13

The Nikkei erases all of its earlier losses this week









The Nikkei closed higher to erase its losses over the past three days, though the Hang Seng is down 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.4%.





That said, Asian equities elsewhere are performing better with the Kospi leading gains as it trades up by over 2.5% going into the closing stages.





Elsewhere, US futures are also keeping higher with S&P 500 and Dow futures up 0.5% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.7% as we look towards European trading.





The market is not too unsettled by the breakout in Treasury yields, as we see 10-year yields keep higher by 1.2 bps to 1.047% so far in the day.

Asian equities are a bit more mixed but generally more buoyed, following gains from Wall Street overnight as investors brushed aside the chaos in Capitol Hill.