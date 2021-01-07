Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.60% at 27,490.13
The Nikkei erases all of its earlier losses this week
Asian equities are a bit more mixed but generally more buoyed, following gains from Wall Street overnight as investors brushed aside the chaos in Capitol Hill.
The Nikkei closed higher to erase its losses over the past three days, though the Hang Seng is down 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.4%.
That said, Asian equities elsewhere are performing better with the Kospi leading gains as it trades up by over 2.5% going into the closing stages.
Elsewhere, US futures are also keeping higher with S&P 500 and Dow futures up 0.5% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.7% as we look towards European trading.
The market is not too unsettled by the breakout in Treasury yields, as we see 10-year yields keep higher by 1.2 bps to 1.047% so far in the day.