Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.73% at 20,741.65

The Nikkei posts its highest daily close since 6 March









The Hang Seng is down by 0.5% now with Asian investors not really shuddering as what we saw towards the end of trading last week.





That said, with UK and US markets closed today, it is hard to really gather much from the moves and major currencies are still looking lackadaisical for the most part so far.







Narrow ranges are prevailing with EUR/USD a tad lower at 1.0887 - but in a 22 pips range.

There is some sense of positive risk vibes to start the week, although the Hang Seng and Chinese stocks are seeing more outflows amid tensions surrounding Hong Kong. That said, the declines are off their earlier lows today.