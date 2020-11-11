Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.78% at 25,349.60
The Nikkei continues to push forward with gains on the week
Asian equities are mostly continuing the trend of investor rotation with tech stocks easing while financials, energy and travel stocks are posting modest gains on the day. Japanese stocks continue to stay buoyed with the Nikkei at its highest levels since 1991.
Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up by 0.2% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.2%.
US futures are keeping little changed but in a calmer mood as we look towards the session ahead. That is leaving major currencies little to work with as we observe minor changes for now, except for the kiwi which jumped on the RBNZ policy decision.