Nikkei 225 closes higher by 1.78% at 25,349.60

The Nikkei continues to push forward with gains on the week





Asian equities are mostly continuing the trend of investor rotation with tech stocks easing while financials, energy and travel stocks are posting modest gains on the day. Japanese stocks continue to stay buoyed with the Nikkei at its highest levels since 1991.





Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up by 0.2% while the Shanghai Composite is down 0.2%.



