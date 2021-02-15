Nikkei 225 closes above 30,000 for the first time since August 1990

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The Nikkei closes 1.91% higher at 30,084.15 today

Nikkei 15-02
Another day, another push higher in the Nikkei. What else is new? Equities are taking things in stride to start the new week, feeding off the solid close by Wall Street on Friday.

US markets may be closed but things are setting up for a more positive open as we look towards Europe. In the major currencies space, the dollar and yen are the laggards, with AUD/JPY breaking away to 81.82 - its highest levels since December 2018.

