Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.12% at 21,085.94

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Equities are buoyed amid renewed optimism in US-China trade talks

Nikkei 05-09
The risk-on mood is translating to solid gains in the equities space with Japanese and Chinese stocks surging for the most part. The Shanghai Composite is posting gains of 1.2% as we move to the latter stages of the session.

The only negative spot in Asia Pacific trade is the Hang Seng index, which is down by 0.6% currently, as Hong Kong stocks take a late dip after protests look set to continue despite the withdrawal of the extradition bill.

That said, the risk-on mood overall remains largely unaffected with markets still clinging on to optimism for US-China trade talks in the coming weeks. US futures are up by nearly 1% and higher bond yields are also keeping bids in yen pairs to start the European morning.

