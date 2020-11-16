Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.05% at 25,906.93

Asian equities buoyed to start the new week





Equities are keeping the optimism to start the new week, with Asian stocks rising alongside US futures. The RCEP trade deal signed between 15 APAC countries is also a key factor in driving the more positive mood in the region today.





Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up 0.5% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.8%.





With the US election risks arguably receding by the day, despite Trump not officially conceding yet, investors can focus back on the battle between the combination of vaccine optimism and easy money, and the ongoing negative virus developments in recent weeks.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.9% ahead of European trading with Nasdaq futures also holding similar gains, as tech stocks shake off some of the rotation risks from last week.





In the currencies space, the positive risk mood so far is leading the dollar and yen lower but overall movement is still relatively modest for the most part.