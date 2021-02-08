Nikkei 225 closes higher by 2.12% at 29,388.50

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The Nikkei posts its highest close since August 1990

Nikkei 08-02
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
Asian equities are buoyed by US stimulus hopes, with Japanese stocks helped by stronger corporate earnings and also a report suggesting that state of emergency measures may be lifted in Japan after a new law has been passed.

The latter sees Japan pass a law allowing for fines against social distancing violators and that may allow local governments to curb the virus spread without the need for prefecture-wide restrictions as we are seeing now.

Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is up 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite is up 1.0% going into the closing stages. S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% currently.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose